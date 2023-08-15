(Bloomberg) --

The Pacific Northwest continues to bake with excessive heat warnings and advisories stretching from the Canadian border to California’s Central Valley.

Portland is forecast to reach 103F on Tuesday. And in addition to the heat, there will be dry thunderstorms in Oregon and Northern California, raising fire risks.

Heat warnings have also been issued for parts of British Columbia and Alberta, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Across the continent, the heat is focused on the Gulf and Atlantic coasts in the southern US. Heat advisories continue in Houston where Tuesday’s high is forecast to reach 102, with humidity making it feel closer to 108. In other weather news:

Japan: Typhoon Lan reached the coast of central Japan early Tuesday, grounding flights and halting trains as residents braced for heavy rain, flooding and landslides.

Tropics: There are two waves starting their journey across the Atlantic. Over in the eastern Pacific, Hurricane Fernanda is way off Mexico's coast, while Tropical Storm Greg is south of Hawaii. A third storm could start up soon.

Europe: Temperature warnings were issued for Berlin on Tuesday as the prolonged heat wave that’s gripping Europe hones in on the region’s biggest economy.

