(Bloomberg) -- Chicago is bracing for another blast of heat Wednesday that threatens to smash records and drive electricity demand higher as scorching temperatures dig in across the US Midwest and South.

Chicago’s high could reach 96 degrees Fahrenheit (36 degrees Celsius), which would top the 95-degree record for the date set in 1994, according to National Weather Service data. Heat advisories and warnings stretch from Michigan to Florida, baking the lands between the Mississippi River and Appalachian Mountains. Indianapolis could reach 97, with readings feeling like 102, and Atlanta may hit 100, though it will seem closer to 107.

A large area of high pressure has allowed temperatures to soar across the central US for days. Records have toppled from Texas to Kentucky since last weekend. While a weak cold front will sweep through the Midwest and South to take the edge off the worst of the heat, it still won’t bring an end to the sweltering temperatures across central US.

“The heat is going to continue for a while,” said Andrew Orrison, a forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center.

The high pressure system is forecast to shift west and north and rebuild across the upper Midwest and northern Plains, where temperatures will rise to 30 degrees above normal by the weekend, Orrison said. Temperatures could top 100 degrees as far north as North Dakota and Minnesota by Saturday, he said.

The heat is driving up electricity prices on the US grid operated by PJM, which serves more than 65 million people from Chicago to Washington D.C., as homes and businesses crank up air conditioners. On-peak prices at PJM Interconnection’s benchmark Western hub jumped to about $180 a megawatt-hour for Wednesday in the day-ahead market, the most since January 2018, according to grid data compiled by Bloomberg.

In Ohio, more than 180,000 homes and businesses remain without power after a violent storm early Tuesday ripped down large transmission lines, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks utility outages. One utility that serves Ohio, American Electric Power Co., subsequently cut power in some areas to prevent remaining power lines from being overloaded amid the heat.

So far the US Northeast, including New York, has been spared the worst of the heat.

