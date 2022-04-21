(Bloomberg) -- The top U.S. energy regulator released the first set of new draft rules for upgrading and expanding the country’s aging electric grid to create a cleaner, more resilient network.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission proposed rules that would require regional transmission planning to consider at least 20-year impacts, including the changing power-and-demand mix and extreme weather events, according to a staff presentation released Thursday. Utilities and planners will also be required to seek agreement from states in each region for cost allocation.

The current planning approach doesn’t sufficiently anticipate the grid’s transformation and pressures from extreme weather, said Chairman Richard Glick said in a webcast of the commissioners’ first in-person meeting since the start of the pandemic. Glick and Commissioner Mark Christie said states will have unprecedented opportunity to participate in this process.

“The nation’s electricity grid is the backbone for an increasingly digitalized and electrified U.S. economy,” Commissioner Allison Clements said. “Its affordability, reliability, resilience and security are essential to every individual and families’ ability to thrive and to access economic opportunities.”

FERC committed last summer to make the biggest push to overhaul outdated transmission rules in a decade to spur more competition and allocate costs to help speed up projects. Big transmission projects can take a decade or longer to build. An “enormous” amount of high voltage lines are needed, Glick said last month, to connect hundreds of gigawatts of solar and wind in remote areas to consumers, who ultimately pay for it all.

