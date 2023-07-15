(Bloomberg) -- Searing temperatures, forest fires and thunderstorm warnings tormented Europe on Saturday as the summer spell of extreme weather gathered pace.

Italy is being hit particularly hard, with the country bracing for a record-setting heat wave next week. Temperatures may surpass 40C (104F) in Rome and Tuscany, and peak at 46C in Sicily, according to forecaster Il Meteo.

In Spain, a forest fire on the island of La Palma prompted the evacuation of at least 500 people, Reuters reported, citing authorities. Closer to the capital, the thermometer in Madrid was set to reach 35C on Sunday, according to Maxar Technologies.

Last month was the hottest June on record, putting lives at risk and straining power grids, as well as contributing to wildfires. The hot weather shows no signs of abating yet in July, with the next heat wave from North Africa, named Charon, set to raise temperatures even more in parts of Italy.

Last year, about 18,000 people died due to extreme heat in Italy, the highest tally in Europe, according to the Institute for Global Health in Barcelona.

Climate change is increasing the frequency of extreme weather across the Northern Hemisphere, underlining the increasing urgency to cut greenhouse gas emissions, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

In Germany, the eastern and southern regions may see temperatures hitting 38C, weather forecaster Deutscher Wetterdienst said. Brandenburg state’s ministry of environment elevated its forest fire risk warnings to “very high danger.”

At the same time, severe thunderstorms are likely throughout the day and into the evening across the nation. Deutscher Wetterdienst warns of torrential rain, possible hail and strong winds, especially during the night.

Not everywhere was feeling the heat, however. In the UK, Wimbledon organizers closed the ticket line for the tennis tournament amid severe weather warnings from the Met Office for wind and rain.

