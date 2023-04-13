(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods received a 52% pay increase in 2022, making his total compensation higher than the CEOs of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Woods’s pay totaled $35.9 million last year, driven mostly by stock awards, part of nearly $120 million shared between the oil giant’s five top executives, according to the company’s proxy filing published Thursday. Woods also received a 10% increase in his 2023 salary, raising it to $1.9 million.

The increase comes at a time when traditionally high-paying companies in finance and tech are holding steady or even reducing compensation after a tough year for markets. By comparison, Chevron Corp. CEO Mike Wirth’s total compensation climbed just 4% in 2022 to $23.6 million, while JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman’s David Solomon received $34.5 million and $25 million respectively.

Shell Plc’s outgoing CEO Ben van Beurden received a 53% bump but his pay totaled just £9.7 million ($12.1 million) last year.

The payout underscores how Exxon and its leaders profited as commodity markets whipsawed last year after Russia invaded Ukraine, saddling consumers with higher energy costs, from natural gas in Europe to gasoline in the US. Exxon’s annual profit and share price both hit record highs during the year. President Joe Biden accused the company of making “more money than God.”

Woods defended his company’s profits in 2022, saying Exxon’s aggressive capital spending before and during the pandemic were crucial in keeping key markets supplied with energy when shortages occurred.

“Our work began years ago, well before the pandemic, and we chose to invest counter-cyclically,” he said in January. “We leaned in when others leaned out, bucking conventional wisdom.”

Woods’s strategy also relied on extensive cost cutting. He has reduced the workforce to the lowest since the merger with Mobil more than two decades ago, merged business divisions and sold assets as part of a plan to save $9 billion in annual costs. That’s enough to pay for about two-thirds of the company’s annual dividend.

--With assistance from William Mathis and Brian Chappatta.

(Updates with finance executives’ pay in first, cost cuts at end.)

