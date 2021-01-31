(Bloomberg) -- The chief executive officers of Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. spoke last year about combining, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the talks.

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth and Exxon CEO Darren Woods spoke after the coronavirus pandemic took hold, decimating oil and gas demand and putting enormous financial strain on both companies, the people said. The talks were described as preliminary and aren’t ongoing, but could come back in the future, the news service said.

A combined company’s market value would top $350 billion. Together, they would probably form the world’s second-largest oil company by market capitalization and production, second only in both measures to Saudi Aramco, Dow Jones said.

