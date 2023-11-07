(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. elected Dina Powell McCormick, a former adviser to President Donald Trump, to its board of directors.

Powell McCormick was one of the few Bush administration officials to win a role in the Trump administration, where she served as as deputy national security adviser until 2018. She spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. including as a member of the bank’s management committee, its top decision-making body.

She left Goldman earlier this year and is currently vice chairman of client services at BDT & MSD Partners, a merchant bank run by former partners of the Wall Street firm. Powell McCormick will begin on the board January 1, the Spring, Texas-based Exxon said in a statement.

