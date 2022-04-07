(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. investors will vote on seven shareholder proposals that include a call for the company to reduce emissions during May’s annual meeting, a year after activist Engine No. 1 shocked the oil giant by winning three board seats.

A proposal by Dutch environmental group Follow This that calls for Exxon to reduce its emissions and sales of oil and natural gas in accordance with the Paris Agreement made it onto the ballot, as did one about low-carbon business planning by Massachusetts-based Arjuna Capital. Exxon’s board advises investors to reject all seven shareholder proposals, according to its proxy statement published Thursday.

Engine No. 1, a first-time activist owning 0.02% of the stock, shocked Exxon and corporate America last year by replacing three of the oil giant’s directors with its own nominees after running a campaign to improve the company’s climate strategy and financial performance.

Exxon’s board, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods, campaigned hard against the activist right up to the day of the annual meeting, but was eventually forced to accept defeat after failing to win backing from its three biggest shareholders: Vanguard Group Inc., BlackRock Inc. and State Street Corp.

Exxon has made significant changes to its climate strategy since the vote, including an “ambition” to eliminate emissions from its own operations -- though not of its customers -- by 2050, and ramping up spending to $15 billion to lower-emissions investments through 2027.

The stock is up nearly 50% in the past year, helped by rising oil prices. Shares fell 0.4% to $83.34 at 10:31 a.m. trading in New York.

