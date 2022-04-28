(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. was issued a subpoena by California Attorney General Rob Bonta seeking information about the oil giant’s role in a global plastics pollution crisis.

The attorney general said in a statement Thursday that he’s opened a first-of-its-kind investigation into the fossil fuel and petrochemical industries for their role in causing the crisis, while deceiving the public with aggressive promotions of oil-based plastic products.

“For more than half a century, the plastics industry has engaged in an aggressive campaign to deceive the public, perpetuating a myth that recycling can solve the plastics crisis,” Bonta said. “We are seeing the catastrophic results of the fossil fuel industry’s decadeslong campaign of deception. Plastic pollution is seeping into our waterways, poisoning our environment, and blighting our landscapes.”

Exxon Mobil didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Even as fossil fuels are being replaced with cleaner sources of energy, oil and petrochemical companies are stepping up efforts to make more plastic, recently investing an additional $208 billion worldwide to do so, Bonta said. Global production has jumped from 1.5 million tons a year in the 1950s to more than 300 million tons now, he said.

The industry has known since the 1970s that recycling plastics wasn’t feasible, Bonta said. Even after decades of separating plastics from waste streams, the recycling rate never got above 9% in the U.S., Bonta said.

“The remaining 91% is landfilled, incinerated, or released into the environment,” the attorney general said.

