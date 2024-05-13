(Bloomberg) -- Proxy adviser Glass Lewis & Co. is urging Exxon Mobil Corp. shareholders to oppose Lead Director Joseph Hooley’s reelection, citing “unusual and aggressive tactics” against activist investors.

The firm said the recommendation was motivated by “dissatisfaction with the Company’s recent approach to omitting shareholder proposals,” according to a report released late Friday.

Exxon has pursued legal action against “resource-constrained” activist investors such as Arjuna Capital that have introduced shareholder proposals that would require the company to adopt emission-reduction targets, the firm wrote. “Companies should not unduly limit investors’ ability to submit and vote on shareholder proposals that advance certain rights or promote beneficial policies or disclosure,” according to the report. Reuters previously reported the recommendation.

“Glass Lewis’ recommendation is completely misguided and ignores the fact that our shareholders have rejected this proposal twice,” an Exxon spokesperson said. “It also does a grave disservice to Mr. Hooley, whose leadership has been exemplary, and to the millions of ExxonMobil shareholders who have seen their investment value grow under his guidance.”

The shareholder vote is scheduled for May 29.

