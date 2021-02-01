(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. pledged to spend $3 billion on low-emission technologies through 2025 after being criticized by activist investors for its environmental record.

Exxon created a new business to “commercialize” its low-carbon technology portfolio and will initially focus on carbon capture, it said in a statement on Monday. The company is advancing plans for more than 20 new CCS projects around the world, it said.

