Exxon May Take $4 Billion Writedown on Its Exit From Sakhalin

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said it may take a writedown of as much as $4 billion on Sakhalin-1 as the company attempts to exit the operation following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As operator of Sakhalin, the Company remains focused on the safety of people, protection of the environment and integrity of operations,” Exxon said Monday in a filing.

Exxon decided to terminate its decades-long relationship with Russia last month due to international sanctions and what the company’s Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods described as the nation’s “needless destruction” in Ukraine.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.