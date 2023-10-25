Exxon Mobil Plans to Cut 120 Jobs in Texas By End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. gave notice to cut 120 jobs, mostly in central Texas, according to the state’s Workforce Commission.

Exxon’s XTO division will make the layoffs by the end of the year, the commission said Wednesday. None of the affected sites are in the Permian Basin in West Texas or New Mexico.

Exxon agreed to buy Pioneer Natural Resource Co. this month for $60 billion to become the biggest producer in the Permian. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods said there would be “minimal” job cuts as a result of the deal.

--With assistance from Joe Carroll.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.