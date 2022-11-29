(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to retire its Zafiro oil platform in Equatorial Guinea about two months after the facility was shut down due to a safety incident.

The Texas oil giant produces about 15,000 barrels of oil per day in the country, down from around 45,000 before the incident, the company said. Exxon halted production at Zafiro after water entered a production vessel, the Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons said in September.

“We’re currently evaluating the best option for safe decommissioning, in close collaboration with Equatorial Guinea’s Ministry of Mines and Hydrocarbons,” Exxon spokeswoman Meghan Macdonald said in an emailed statement. The company also operates the Serpentina offshore oil platform in the country.

Macdonald declined to comment on an earlier Reuters report that Exxon plans to exit Equatorial Guinea after its license expires in 2026.

Exxon produced 3.7 million barrels of oil equivalent globally in the third quarter.

