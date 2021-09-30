(Bloomberg) -- Keith McCoy, the Exxon Mobil Corp. lobbyist who was secretly recorded detailing what he said were the oil giant’s efforts to undercut efforts to fight climate change, is no longer with the company.

“I can confirm that Keith McCoy no longer works for the company,” spokesman Casey Norton said in an email. “It is a private personnel matter, and we will decline to provide further comment.”

McCoy didn’t respond to phone messages and emails seeking comment.

McCoy, who had been a senior lobbyist with the Irving, Texas-based oil and gas company, was recorded by the environmental group Greenpeace UK in May indicating the company had fought early efforts to fight climate change by joining “shadow groups.”

McCoy also said he was working to undercut key climate measures in President Joe Biden’s infrastructure proposal and that the oil giant only voiced support for a carbon tax because it knew such a policy would be almost impossible to implement.

“Did we aggressively fight against some of the science? Yes. Did we hide our science? Absolutely not,” McCoy said in the recording, excerpts of which were aired in June by the British network Channel 4. “Did we join some of these shadow groups to work against some of the early efforts? Yes, that’s true.”

The company’s chief executive officer, Darren Woods, later apologized, saying the comments “in no way represent the company’s position” and reiterated support for a carbon tax.

McCoy, in a post on his LinkedIn profile in June, said, “I am deeply embarrassed by my comments and that I allowed myself to fall for Greenpeace’s deception.”

Exxon is one of oil several companies being probed by House Democrats investigating allegations they led a campaign to mislead the public on the role of fossil fuels in causing global warming.

McCoy’s departure was earlier reported by the trade publication E&E News.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.