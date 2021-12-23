(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is working to extinguish a fire at its Baytown facility in Texas, the fourth-largest refinery in the U.S.

Four people have been injured in the fire that occurred at about 1 a.m. local time, according to Exxon. Gasoline’s premium to West Texas Intermediate crude rose as much as 3.5% in early trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, erasing losses.

Air quality monitoring at the site and fence line has shown no adverse impact so far, Exxon Mobil said in an emailed statement.

