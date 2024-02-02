(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp.’s nascent trading operation earned more than $1 billion in the last three months of 2023, an early sign the company’s expansion strategy is paying off.

Exxon posted a $1.14 billion gain from trading for the fourth quarter, helping cushion the $410 million blow inflicted by lower oil prices and fuel production, the company said Friday. The company’s trading strategies were particularly successful in crude oil and refined-products markets, said Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells.

Trades that looked “unfavorable” on a mark-to-market basis in the previous quarter “fully unwound” by the end of the year, she said during an interview. “Overall strong trading results are coming through across the organization.”

Shell Plc also posted strong trading gains earlier this week, mostly in natural gas. Trading can provide huge windfalls for the world’s largest oil companies because their global networks provide unmatched market intelligence. Exxon is trying to compete with rivals such as Shell and BP Plc, which are old hands at the trading game.

Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods cautioned that trading results would ebb and flow due to market volatility during the company’s quarterly earnings call. Woods also acknowledged that improved trading results would be “embedded” into the business over the long term. Gas realizations got a boost from trading operations during the quarter, Woods said.

“There was some skepticism out there as to whether we could actually build that business,” Woods said on the call. “But the foundation of our trading operations is a function of the global footprint that we have,” he said.

Overall, Exxon’s 2023 trading results were lower than the record profits from trading in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine distorted markets and created several opportunities to profit for most in the industry. The company declined to provide a figure for the results, citing competitive sensitivity.

“We’ve grown our trading capability on that premise, optimizing our assets, building on our assets,” Woods said. “That it has proven to be very effective.”

Exxon brought all trading under one global umbrella last year. The oil giant has since opened a new office in central London and introduced a new compensation policy that will pay cash bonuses, a significant change in corporate culture aimed at boosting retention and attracting talent.

Still, the trading group largely avoids purely speculative bets and instead seeks to exploit arbitrage opportunities around refineries and other assets.

“Most of what we’re doing is what I call asset-backed trading,” Mikells said. “That’s a tried and true way for us to make money, by trading around the physical assets that the company has.”

Exxon first dipped its toes in trading in 2018 but took a cautious approach, gradually hiring traders and building out systems with a focus on natural hedges around operations rather than speculation. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the company pulled back, cutting capital available to traders at a time of extreme market volatility that delivered massive profits to rivals.

“We start with the largest portfolio of physical assets” among the supermajor oil companies, Mikells said. Trading “is one of the embedded benefits that we have in that it grows as the business continues to grow.”

