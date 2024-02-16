(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is pushing ahead with its expansion into lithium, undeterred by a collapse in prices and a growing backlash against electric vehicles in some markets.

The oil giant plans to bring its first project online in 2027 and says potential customers still see a surge in demand for the metal key to powering EVs toward the end of the decade.

“We’ve seen a redoubling of efforts from customers to reach out to us to engage at the most senior levels of the corporation,” Patrick Howarth, Exxon’s lithium global business manager, said in an interview on the sidelines of an industry event in Little Rock, Arkansas. Many potential customers “are changing their demand forecast, but their consistent theme is they need more lithium than they have today.”

Exxon announced its expansion into the sector at the peak of a rally in battery metals in a rare effort to diversify away from oil and gas. Prices have since plunged on the back of surging supply and growing concerns EVs aren’t taking off as fast as originally forecast. The Bloomberg EV Price Return Index, which tracks global EV stocks, has tumbled about 14% this year, compared to a roughly 5% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

The driller said in November it will extract lithium from underground saltwater reservoirs in the Smackover Formation in southern Arkansas. It plans to employ a method called direct lithium extraction not currently deployed at scale, raising risks over the timing and cost of its entry into the market. It’ll use a third party to speed up the process, according to Howarth.

The price rout in lithium has made some new projects unviable, particularly those tapping unconventional reserves. Still, Exxon’s financial clout could help it emerge as a major low-cost operator in the industry toward the end of the decade.

“That long-term focus is something that I think sets Exxon Mobil apart,” said Howarth. “We’ve got the financial strength and the balance sheet to weather price cycles.”

