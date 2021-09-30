Exxon Says Gas Prices to Boost 3Q Earnings by About $700M

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. said higher global natural gas prices will increase its third-quarter earnings by about $700 million, a sum that should help the oil giant reduce its debt pile.

Higher oil prices will increase earnings by about $400 million while increased refining margins should add $600 million when compared with the second quarter, the Irving, Texas-based company said today in a regulatory filing.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.