(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. sees the potential for further “structural” cost cuts after reaching its previous target three months early, Chief Financial Officer Kathy Mikells said during an interview.

The Texas oil giant has shed 13,000 jobs — 17% of its global workforce — sold operations and shifted corporate headquarters in the past four years, helping to reduce annual costs by $9 billion, enough to cover more than half its outlays on dividends.

“We’re really pleased with the continued execution of structural cost savings and obviously pleased that we got to that $9 billion mark this quarter, with clearly more to go next quarter and beyond,” Mikells said.

Exxon plans to provide more details on cost-saving initiatives when announcing its corporate plan in December, she said. The company employed 62,000 people at the end of 2022, which is fewer than BP Plc despite having a market value nearly four times bigger.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.