Exxon Sees ‘Promising’ Future for Lithium in Arkansas, CEO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. has never talked specifically about its lithium plans, because they’re still in very early stages.

But Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods is now sharing a few early details, after analysts raised the question during a conference call Friday to discuss the company’s third-quarter results.

The opportunity to produce lithium in the Smackover Range, in Arkansas, is looking “more and more promising,” Woods said.

