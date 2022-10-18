(Bloomberg) -- Five of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers were sued by New Jersey for allegedly deceiving the public about the impact of petroleum on global warming, joining other states that are seeking to hold the industry legally accountable for climate change.

Exxon Mobil Corp., Shell Oil Co., Chevron Corp., BP Plc and ConocoPhillips are accused of “systematically concealing and denying their knowledge that fossil fuel consumption could have a catastrophic impact on the climate,” leading to sea rise, flooding and extreme weather that have battered the state, New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said Tuesday in a statement.

Their “awareness of the negative impacts of fossil fuel consumption almost exactly tracks the onset of the Great Acceleration -- meaning that defendants have known for more than 50 years that greenhouse gas pollution from fossil fuel products would have significant adverse impacts on the Earth’s climate and sea levels,” Platkin said.

“Legal proceedings like this waste millions of dollars of taxpayer money and do nothing to advance meaningful actions that reduce the risks of climate change,” Exxon Mobil spokesperson Casey Norton said in a statement. “Exxon Mobil will continue to invest in efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions while meeting society’s growing demand for energy.”

In a statement, Shell said “addressing a challenge as big as climate change requires a truly collaborative, society-wide approach.” It added, “We do not believe the courtroom is the right venue to address climate change, but that smart policy from government, supported by action from all business sectors, including ours, and from civil society, is the appropriate way to reach solutions and drive progress.”

BP and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. Chevron didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in state court in Trenton, also named as a defendant the American Petroleum Institute, an industry group.

“The record of the past two decades demonstrates that the industry has achieved its goal of providing affordable, reliable American energy to US consumers while substantially reducing emissions and our environmental footprint,” the API said in a statement. “Any suggestion to the contrary is false.”

Legal Fights

The New Jersey case is similar to efforts by more than a half-dozen other states, beginning with New York, which sued Exxon Mobil in 2018 for lying to shareholders about its use of a “proxy cost” for carbon in its internal accounting to prepare for future climate change regulations and lost at trial. Suits filed by other states including Connecticut, Massachusetts and Minnesota are still pending.

Exxon Mobil in March lost an attempt to revive a 2016 lawsuit claiming the Democratic attorneys general of New York and Massachusetts were motivated by politics when they opened investigations into the energy giant’s statements to investors about climate change.

The case is Platkin v Exxon Mobil Corp., MER-L-001797-22, Superior Court of New Jersey, Mercer County.

(Updates with company comment)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.