(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. and Papua New Guinea came to an agreement on fiscal terms that would underpin a new multibillion-dollar liquefied gas operation in the Oceanic nation, signaling progress after years of delays.

The deal “provides the fiscal framework for the project and supports project scoping and evaluation,” Exxon said in a statement, without giving details. The oil major is yet to make a final investment decision on the project.

The P’nyang project, which would tap a field estimated to contain 4.36 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, stalled after Prime Minister James Marape came to power in 2019 pledging to get a better deal for the country from its resources wealth. Covid-19 also slowed progress as Exxon was forced to pull back on several major projects across the world.

