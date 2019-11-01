(Bloomberg) -- New York rested its securities-fraud case against Exxon Mobil Corp. after nine days of trial testimony without appearing to produce any definitive evidence that the oil giant intentionally misled investors about how it accounted for climate-change risks.

Exxon will now present its first witness and may wrap up its defense late next week. The company denies it lied to the public about how it calculated the expected decrease in demand for fossil fuels over time and an increase in carbon taxes on its projects.

The three-week trial in Manhattan is the culmination of a broad climate-change probe started with great fanfare in 2015 by the New York attorney general’s office. The state claims Exxon gave the public a conservative proxy cost while secretly using a lower metric internally.

While the AG accused Exxon and former Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson of intentionally crafting a scheme to defraud investors, no hard evidence was presented at trial. Under the state’s powerful Martin Act, however, New York doesn’t need to prove intent and it could prevail simply by showing investors were confused.

