(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. was accused by Massachusetts of misleading investors and the public about the projected financial impact of climate change on its business, just two days after a trial started on similar claims in New York.

The 205-page complaint, filed Thursday in Boston, is the second state lawsuit claiming that Exxon lied about how it accounts internally for the expected future cost of climate change regulations and taxes on greenhouse gas emissions.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey overcame what she said were numerous obstacles put up by Exxon to derail an investigation, including a lawsuit alleging the probe was politically motivated and an attempt to depose her.

In the New York trial, Exxon claims that proxy costs and greenhouse gas costs are used internally for two different purposes -- one as a metric for future reductions in demand and the other as a stand-in for carbon expenses on specific projects. The state, Exxon says, is conflating the figures to show a discrepancy where there is none.

