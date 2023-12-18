(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. plans to build a carbon-capture demonstration project in Rotterdam that will incorporate technology from FuelCell Energy Inc. to produce electricity, a move aimed at reducing costs for a process that may play a key role in fighting climate change.

Exxon’s Esso Nederland BV unit will install the system at a refinery complex and the company may later deploy the technology at other sites around the world, according to a statement Monday.

There’s growing recognition that carbon-capture systems that store planet-warming emissions underground will help rein in climate change, but costs remain a barrier. Exxon will use the power produced by the FuelCell system to reduce operating costs, FuelCell Energy Chief Executive Officer Jason Few said.

“We deliver a lower cost of capture, because we are adding power instead of consuming power,” Few said in a telephone interview.

FuelCell’s technology uses fuel cells to produce electricity from methane through a chemical reaction. The system will run flue gases from the refinery through a fuel cell, generating about 1 megawatt of power and concentrating carbon dioxide that will be stored under the North Sea.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.