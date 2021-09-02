(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has authorized the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to conduct an exchange with ExxonMobil Baton Rouge to alleviate any logistical issues of moving crude oil within areas affected by Hurricane Ida.

The major oil company will be getting 1.5 million barrels of DOE-supplied oil for its 517,000-barrel-a-day refinery, the DOE said.

Exxon is among fuel producers that had to shut their crude processing plants in Louisiana as Ida roared ashore Sunday. The catastrophic storm also left widespread damage to oil infrastructure and the state’s electricity grid.

In an email on Wednesday, Exxon said the Baton Rouge refinery has been restarting after shutting down all units to stabilize operations as Ida slammed into south Louisiana Sunday.

