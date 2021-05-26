(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. halted its annual shareholders meeting Wednesday to give the company more time to count the votes, indicating a proxy fight with an activist investor is finely poised.

“Given there are considerable number of votes still coming in and we want to ensure all of our shareholders have the opportunity to express their views, we will now take a one hour recess and resume at 11:15 Central Time,” Stephen Littleton, head of investor relations, said during the virtual meeting.

Shareholders were given the opportunity to vote on a slate of four dissident nominees proposed by Engine No. 1, an investment firm pushing for Exxon to make changes to its financial and climate strategies.

Engine No. 1’s campaign has won backing from several institutional shareholders and partial support two prominent proxy advisory firms. The election of just one of the four nominees would be an unprecedented event for Exxon, which has endured a difficult few years amid low oil prices, a string of losses and a record writedown on some of its assets.

Earlier on Wednesday, Engine No. 1 issued a statement urging investors not to change their vote. It said Exxon was trying to persuade shareholders to change their vote in a way that would lessen the overall tally for one or more of its nominees that would otherwise have been added to the board.

“Unfortunately, rather than being open to the idea of adding qualified energy experience to its board, we believe Exxon Mobil once again closed ranks,” Charlie Penner, a principal at Engine No. 1, said at the meeting. “No matter what the outcome of today’s vote, change is coming.”

