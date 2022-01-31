(Bloomberg) -- Exxon Mobil Corp. is considering relocating its corporate headquarters from Irving, Texas, to the Houston area, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Exxon is attempting to streamline parts of its sprawling business and reduce costs over the past few years in an effort to improve efficiencies and financial performance. Exxon’s biggest U.S. office is in Spring, just north of Houston, and was opened under former Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson in 2014.

Exxon didn’t immediately comment when contacted by Bloomberg News.

