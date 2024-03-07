Ernst & Young LLP hired two merger and acquisition advisers from Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton to strengthen its practice in Quebec and prepare for a potential rebound in Canadian deal activity.

Yasser Waly and Mark Rossi are joining EY as partners in strategy and transactions. EY will now have seven partners devoted to M&A in Quebec, said Francois Tellier, the firm’s head for the French-speaking province and Eastern Canada.

Dealmaking is poised to bounce back in Canada this year as more predictability over the direction of interest rates allows firms to put their abundant capital reserves to work, Tellier and Waly said. Canadian companies were involved in about 3,600 deals with a total value of roughly US$263 billion announced last year, down from 4,774 transactions totaling $327 billion in 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Private equity firms are telling us that they have billions of dollars to deploy in businesses that generate cash flows,” Waly said.

While EY provides strategic, tax and due diligence services to large corporations, its M&A business in Quebec is primarily in the mid-market, and Waly said he was attracted to the idea of using the firm’s global platform to service smaller companies and entrepreneurs.

“Our ambition is to continue to grow our wallet of transactions,” Tellier said.

International firms such as Tokyo-based Mizuho Financial Group Inc., which expanded with the acquisition of Greenhill & Co., have been entering the Canadian market to compete with the established players such as EY, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and the major U.S. and Canadian banks. Advisory boutiques with expertise in some niches, in the software as a service space for instance, are also emerging as new competitors.

“I guess during the downtime of the M&A market, it was a good time to address those strategic alternatives,” Waly said.