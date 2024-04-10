(Bloomberg) -- EY is mulling plans to trim another 100 jobs in its Oceania business, the latest sign of pressure in an industry that spans accounting, audit and consulting, according to The Australian.

EY Oceania is preparing to announce the round of redundancies that could be as high as 100 roles and be announced as early as next week, the newspaper reported.

“In the event EY Oceania makes any workforce changes, our first and foremost priority will be to communicate with impacted people in our business, before updating stakeholders more broadly,” the firm said in an emailed statement. “We have not communicated any workforce changes with our people and will update the media if this occurs.”

Peers PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Deloitte LLP and KPMG LLP along with EY are reeling from the post-Covid boom that’s given way to weakness in sales and less activity in mergers and acquisitions. As their clients slash budgets and postpone investments, professional services firms continue to adjust by cutting costs and repositioning staff.

In Australia, there’s additional scrutiny on the sector after last year’s PwC tax-leak scandal challenged best-practice and reputations more widely. PwC Australia last month kicked off a round of job reductions that will lower headcount by more than 300 staff.

