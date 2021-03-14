59m ago
Eye-Popping China Data, Inflation Risks, Rising Rates: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week.
- China is set to report roaring growth in economic activity in the first two months, a result distorted by comparisons from a year ago
- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said U.S. inflation risks remain subdued as the Biden administration pumps $1.9 trillion in relief into the economy and a return to full employment comes into view
- Alarm bells are starting to ring across emerging markets as countries brace for a new era of rising interest rates. Brazil and Turkey are expected to go in the coming week, writes Ziad Daoud
- China accused the U.K. of “groundless slanders” after London said Beijing’s crackdown on Hong Kong wasn’t in compliance with a treaty
- Central bankers from Washington to Tokyo will this week confront the enthusiasm of investors betting on a return of inflation
- A strong recovery from recession is likely to prompt Fed Chair Jerome Powell to lift interest rates in 2023, a survey showed
- India’s foreign-exchange reserves surpassed Russia’s to become the world’s fourth largest, as the central bank hoards dollars
- The ECB’s boost to emergency bond buying to rein in yields is a temporary strategy, Governing Council member Martins Kazaks said
- The Bank of England’s main stimulus to the economy is “not ideal in the long run,” an official overseeing the banking system said
- Momentum may have turned against the New Zealand dollar this month, but bulls will be hoping a solid update this week on the economic recovery and a dovish Fed can reignite positive sentiment
- More than a year since the global pandemic struck, its damage to population growth is starting to become starkly clear
