(Bloomberg) -- Helen Mirren, the British actress famous for roles in “The Queen” and “Gosford Park,” is joining the war on Netflix Inc.

While on stage to promote her new film “The Good Liar” at the CinemaCon conference in Las Vegas, Mirren said, “I love Netflix, but f--- Netflix. There’s nothing like sitting in a cinema.”

The remarks underscore tensions between Hollywood traditionalists and streaming platforms like Netflix. After the company’s “Roma” almost won an Academy Award for best picture, it’s come under fire for undermining the movie industry’s longstanding practices.

Steven Spielberg, who won a best-picture award for “Schindler’s List,” has reportedly pushed for changes at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. He has said that streaming movies shouldn’t be considered for Oscars unless they have a traditional run in theaters. As one of the three Academy governors of the directors branch, Spielberg helps set policy for the organization.

The U.S. Justice Department also has weighed in on the issue. It warned the Academy that if potential rule changes hurt Netflix, they may violate laws meant to protect competition, according to a person familiar with the matter. Makan Delrahim, head of the agency’s antitrust division, sent a letter to Academy Chief Executive Officer Dawn Hudson on March 21, expressing concern about the way new award rules might be written, the person said.

Mirren, 73, was speaking to a friendly audience: CinemaCon is a convention for theater owners. Last year, some major movie chains refused to exhibit Netflix’s films -- and wouldn’t even show “Roma’’ after it received the most Oscar nominations of any picture.

