International sports and cultural organizations are reacting to the invasion of Ukraine, relocating and cancelling upcoming events in Russia.

The International Olympic Committee on Friday urged all sports organizations to move or cancel events in Russia and Belarus, citing a violation of a Union Nations resolution that a truce between all 193 UN member nations would be respected until March 20, or seven days after the close of the Paralympic Games.

In racing, Formula 1 canceled the Russian Grand Prix, which was scheduled for Sept. 23. “We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation,” according to a statement by the FIA on the Formula 1 website Thursday.

In tennis, the ATP Challenger tournament planned to take place in Moscow on Feb. 28 was canceled due to concerns over player safety and uncertainty related to international travel.

The International Ski Federation said six upcoming events that were scheduled to take place in Russia will be either canceled or moved to another location “in the interest of the safety of all participants and to maintain the integrity of the World Cup.”

The European football governing body, UEFA, said the May 28 final of its Champions League tournament will be relocated from Saint Petersburg to Paris “following the grave escalation of the security situation in Europe.” Premier League team Manchester United has withdrawn sponsorship rights for Russian airline Aeroflot in light of the events in Ukraine. “We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected,” the club said on its website.

Beyond sports, the Eurovision Song Contest, an international songwriting competition that drew 183 million viewers last year, will bar Russian acts from participating. “In light of the unprecedented crisis in Ukraine, the inclusion of a Russian entry would bring the competition into disrepute,” the European Broadcasting Union said in a tweet.

