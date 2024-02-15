(Bloomberg) -- The top US air-safety regulator plans to question Boeing Co. executives about progress on improving quality at upcoming meetings in Washington, DC, using what he learned this week from a visit to the planemaker’s Seattle-area factories.

Mike Whitaker, who leads the Federal Aviation Administration, met with agency inspectors installed in Boeing factories, along with company engineers and mechanics, during his trip. He also toured the manufacturer’s 737 aircraft assembly line with senior executives as he ratchets up oversight of the planemaker’s operations.

The agency has added more inspectors to increase checks on Boeing production lines in the wake of the Jan. 5 structural failure of a 737 Max 9 jet. FAA personnel are auditing the company’s processes, and the agency has barred the planemaker from increasing aircraft output until it’s satisfied there’s been enough progress.

Whitaker plans to discuss his observations with Boeing executives when they head to Washington, DC, to given an update on their efforts to improve quality control and compliance, and expanding its Safety Management Systems, he said in a statement Thursday.

The SMS was put in place as part of reforms implemented after a pair of 737 Max crashes last decade.

“We are aggressively expanding oversight of new aircraft with increased floor presence at all Boeing facilities to ensure Boeing is delivering safe airplanes,” Whitaker said.

Senator Maria Cantwell, a Democrat from Washington State, plans to hold hearings on the issues raised by federal investigators, who discovered that key bolts meant to secure the door-size panel that blew off Alaska Air Flight 1282 were missing when the Max 9 was delivered. No date has been set for the hearings.

The agency expects to finish the audit of Boeing’s production and manufacturing quality systems in the next few weeks, and will also consider an assessment by a review panel it commissioned last year.

A Boeing representative referenced earlier comments from Chief Executive Officer Dave Calhoun:

“We will cooperate fully and transparently with the FAA at every turn,” Calhoun said in late January. “We respect their role as a regulator and we will follow their direction in every step of the production.”

