(Bloomberg) -- Aviation regulators in the U.S. are expanding the inspections that were ordered in October for part of the structure that helps attach the wings on Boeing Co. 737 NG aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a notice to be posted Wednesday in the Federal Register that the areas to be inspected are being expanded to more fasteners.

Four planes examined in the original order were found to have cracking outside the initial inspection area, the agency said in the order. The inspections have to be expanded “to adequately address the unsafe condition,” it said.

Boeing didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment. Boeing said in an Oct. 31 statement that of about 1,000 airplanes subject to the initial inspections, about 50, or 5%, were found to have cracks. The company is working with customers around the world to help them with repairs and to mitigate the impacts on operations, the company said.

The plane’s latest version, known as the 737 Max, isn’t affected. Those airplanes are grounded worldwide following a pair of fatal crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia.

An FAA order only applies to U.S. carriers, but regulators in other nations typically follow the agency’s lead on such issues.

