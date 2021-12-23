(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators are alerting airlines and other flight operators that 5G service set to launch on a new band of spectrum Jan. 5 could have a broad impact on aircraft safety systems.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday issued a Safety Alert for Operators that warned that “a wide range” of aircraft safety devices could be impacted.

The telecommunications industry and the Federal Communications Commission have said the new high-speed wireless bands don’t pose a threat, but the FAA and airlines are warning that there could be flight disruptions and other impacts.

