(Bloomberg) -- Flights at major New York City airports were temporarily disrupted on Friday after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook buildings throughout the area.

Operations were briefly paused at John F. Kennedy International Airport before resuming, while a halt of inbound flights at Newark Liberty International Airport was lifted at midday, according to a US Federal Aviation Administration website. The agency warned that flights headed to Newark were delayed an average 77 minutes and would run late through the evening.

“Air traffic operations have resumed at the airports affected by today’s earthquake,” the FAA said in a post on social media platform X.

The regulator earlier said air traffic facilities may be impacted in New York, New Jersey, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The move by the FAA came after an earthquake rattled northern New Jersey on Friday morning, shaking buildings and offices in Manhattan. The tremor was also felt on Long Island and in New York’s Hudson Valley.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. said it was monitoring the air travel situation, with “a few” flights diverted from Newark to other airports. The carrier is working to have those flights continue to Newark as soon as possible, a spokesman said in a statement.

Delta Air Lines Inc. only had a few diversions away from Newark and doesn’t expect any cancellations as a result, a spokesman said in an email. No airport employees were injured in the quake, both carriers said.

JetBlue Airways Corp. said in a statement that flights had resumed with a “small number of delays.”

