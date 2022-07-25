(Bloomberg) -- The US Federal Aviation Administration halted flights into Dallas Love Field after reports of a shooting at the airport near the city’s downtown.

The Dallas police also confirmed the shooting report on its Twitter account. The FAA posted the closure on its website, citing “security” for the block on arriving flights.

One person has been transported to an area hospital, according to a report from NBC 5.

Southwest Airlines Co., which operates at the airport, said on Twitter it was aware of police activity at the airport and had paused departing and arriving flights.

