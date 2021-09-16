(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is making 16 slots at Newark Liberty International Airport that were previously operated by Southwest Airlines Co. available for another low-cost carrier to apply for, in part due to a lawsuit filed against the government by Spirit Airlines Inc.

The FAA regulates the amount of flight traffic that is allowed to operate out of airports in busy air spaces like the New York and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas in a process that is known as “slots.”

“Opening up more slots at Newark to lower cost carriers will provide air travelers with more choices and lower prices,” Deputy Transportation Secretary Polly Trottenberg said in a statement. The FAA had previously awarded the slots at Newark airport to Southwest Airlines as part of its approval of a merger between United Airlines Inc. and Continental Airlines. Southwest stopped operating flights out of Newark in 2019, and the FAA said it was not planning to award the slots to another low cost carrier, prompting Spirit Airlines to ask the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit for a review.

Southwest Airlines, Spirit, JetBlue Airways Corp. and Allegiant airlines didn’t immediately respond to requests on whether they would apply for the slots.

The FAA monitors landing rights at John F. Kennedy International Airport, LaGuardia Airport, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Chicago O’Hare International Airport, Los Angeles International Airport, Newark and San Francisco International Airport. The most stringent limits are imposed at JFK, LaGuardia, and Reagan National.

The FAA also on Thursday said it is extending a Covid-19 related waiver of the minimum slot usage requirement at JFK, LaGuardia and Reagan until March 26, 2022. Airlines that are awarded slots at airports where air traffic is monitored by the FAA are subject to a “use-or-lose” provision that requires a carrier to use allocated slots at least 80% of the time.

The Covid-19 related waiver of minimum slot usage requirements had been slated to expired Oct. 30, 2021.

