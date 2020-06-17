(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the use National Guard helicopters that flew low to the ground above peaceful protesters during June 1 demonstrations in Washington, the agency’s top official said.

The District of Columbia National Guard helicopters deployed by the federal government flew roughly 100 feet above the demonstrators, Democratic Senator Tammy Duckworth said during a hearing Wednesday. Duckworth, a former Army National Guard helicopter pilot who was wounded in Iraq in 2004, said her reading of FAA regulations was that they required pilots to stay at least 1,000 feet above obstructions or crowds on the ground.

“I’m aware of the circumstances,” FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said during an exchange with Duckworth. He added that the agency was looking into whether the flights were in compliance with air-traffic regulations ‘and it’s an ongoing investigation.”

Dickson said that the helicopters weren’t under supervision of FAA air-traffic controllers because they were flying in a zone in which flights are normally prohibited because of it’s proximity to the White House.

However, the agency is examining whether the military pilots violated any federal regulations, Dickson said.

The D.C. National Guard has said it also has opened an investigation into the incidents, which occurred during protests following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis.

