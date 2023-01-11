FAA Says All Flights Currently in the Sky Are Safe to Land

(Bloomberg) -- FAA says all flights currently in the air are safe to land and departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International and Atlanta Airport, according to tweets.

Departures at other airports to resume at 9 am ET

FAA asks pilots to check the NOTAM system before flying

Says it is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage

