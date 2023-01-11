(Bloomberg) -- FAA says all flights currently in the air are safe to land and departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International and Atlanta Airport, according to tweets.

  • Departures at other airports to resume at 9 am ET
  • FAA asks pilots to check the NOTAM system before flying
  • Says it is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage

