FAA Says All Flights Currently in the Sky Are Safe to Land
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- FAA says all flights currently in the air are safe to land and departures are resuming at Newark Liberty International and Atlanta Airport, according to tweets.
- Departures at other airports to resume at 9 am ET
- FAA asks pilots to check the NOTAM system before flying
- Says it is making progress in restoring its Notice to Air Missions system following an overnight outage
