(Bloomberg) -- U.S. regulators said Boeing Co. failed to turn over communications between its employees during the certification of the grounded 737 Max jet and has demanded an explanation.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Boeing alerted the Transportation Department late Thursday of instant messages between two employees of the planemaker.

One of the employees, Boeing’s primary contact with the FAA on the jet’s certification, said in the messages that the feature later implicated in a pair of deadly crashes was potentially difficult for pilots to handle, according to a person familiar with the communications.

“The FAA finds the substance of the document concerning,” the agency said in a statement. “The FAA is also disappointed that Boeing did not bring this document to our attention immediately upon its discovering.”

Boeing shares fell after Reuters reported on the FAA's comments earlier Friday. The stock dropped as much as 4.2% to $353.69 in New York, its biggest intraday decline since July.

