(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators say they see no evidence yet of a safety issue with the beleaguered Boeing Co. 737 Max jetliners and reiterated their decision not to join a slew of other nations in grounding the plane.

The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday night that it continues to closely monitor an investigation into a fatal crash Sunday in Ethiopia involving one of the planes and will take action if necessary.

“Thus far, our review shows no systemic performance issues and provides no basis to order grounding the aircraft,” the agency said in a statement. “Nor have other civil aviation authorities provided data to us that would warrant action.”

To contact the reporter on this story: Alan Levin in Washington at alevin24@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, Michael Shepard

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.