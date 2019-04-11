(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators plan to meet with airlines and pilot unions on Friday to discuss safety issues with Boeing Co.’s grounded 737 Max aircraft.

The meeting, which will include representatives of the three American carriers that fly the model, is part of the Federal Aviation Administration’s review of the plane’s safety, the agency said in a statement. The FAA is working with Boeing as it develops a software upgrade and proposes to increase the level of training that 737 Max pilots must receive.

“The purpose of this meeting is for the FAA to gather facts, information, and individual views to further understand their views as FAA decides what needs to be done before returning the aircraft to service,” the agency said in a statement.

The 737 Max was grounded March 13 after the second fatal crash in less than five months. The plane had a safety device that was automatically commanding a dive in both accidents as a result of a malfunction.

