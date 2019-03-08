(Bloomberg) -- Aviation regulators warned Southwest Airlines Co. and its mechanics’ union, which are embroiled in contentious contract talks and litigation, not to let their tense relations harm the carrier’s safety.

The Federal Aviation Administration on Friday sent the letter to Southwest and the Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Association. It urged the two parties to work cooperatively on safety issues. Southwest operates the most domestic flights of any U.S. carrier.

“The FAA cautions that a breakdown in the relationship between Southwest and AMFA raises concern about the ongoing effectiveness of the airline’s safety management system,” wrote Ali Bahrami, the FAA’s associate administrator for aviation safety.

Southwest, which has been in contract talks with the union representing its 2,700 mechanics for more than six years, has failed to reach a deal as it seeks to keep costs in check. Union members rejected a tentative agreement in September.

The letter was first reported by the Wall Street Journal. Southwest didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. The union declined to comment.

“As a standard practice, we have increased oversight at this time,” the agency said in a statement.

To contact the reporters on this story: Alan Levin in Washington at alevin24@bloomberg.net;Mary Schlangenstein in Dallas at maryc.s@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Jon Morgan at jmorgan97@bloomberg.net, John Harney

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.