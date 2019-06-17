(Bloomberg) -- Aviation regulators in the U.S. are streamlining the approval process for supersonic test flights as they try to speed development of a new generation of faster aircraft.

Federal Aviation Administration acting chief Daniel Elwell announced on Monday the agency will propose changes in the flight-test regulations later this week. The proposal is the first of several planned actions by FAA to help bring higher speeds to air travel, the agency said in a statement.

“This is a necessary, key step for further research and development in an emerging segment,” Elwell said in remarks prepared to be delivered at the Paris Air Show.

The proposal is designed to help companies such as Aerion Corp., a start-up founded by Texas billionaire Robert Bass, and Boom Technology Inc., which are attempting to develop supersonic jets for use by airlines or wealthy individuals.

The FAA proposal won’t change an existing prohibition of flights above the speed of sound. Those regulations were developed in the 1970s as a result of the loud sonic boom produced by aircraft flying at those speeds. The FAA plans to make it easier for companies to apply to the agency to get permission to make test flights.

A sonic boom is produced by aircraft flying faster than 761 miles (1,225 kilometers) per hour at sea level and gradually decreasing to about 660 miles per hour at higher altitudes. New research suggests it may be possible to lower the volume of the sonic boom, making it more palatable for flights over populated areas.

The Concorde, which ceased flying in 2003, was the only commercial aircraft capable of flying above the speed of sound.

