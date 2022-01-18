(Bloomberg) -- U.S. aviation regulators and wireless companies are in talks to expand 5G buffers at airports in an attempt to allow the signals to switch on Wednesday without widespread flight disruptions, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Federal Aviation Administration officials and AT&T Inc. and Verizon Communications Inc. are attempting a last-minute agreement after airlines on Monday said that the 5G signals could cause “catastrophic” restrictions.

The 5G airwaves the companies plan to use are close to signals on key aircraft navigation and safety equipment and FAA believes it has the potential to interfere with aircraft systems.

