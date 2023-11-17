(Bloomberg) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC appointed Musa Haddad head of fund management and acting head of asset management as part of the latest shakeup at the United Arab Emirates’ largest lender.

Alain Marckus, who had been head of asset management since 2018, will leave the bank on Nov. 20 due to personal reasons, according to an internal memo that was seen by Bloomberg.

A representative for FAB didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Marckus’s departure is the latest in a series of management changes at FAB. Since Hana Al Rostamani became group chief executive officer early 2021, a number of bankers have left and many senior staff have been replaced.

Formed from the merger of National Bank of Abu Dhabi and First Gulf Bank in 2017, FAB is roughly half owned by sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co. and members of the emirate’s ruling family.

