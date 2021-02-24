(Bloomberg) -- Americans face “significant” increase in prices of face masks if exemptions on some tariffs on imports from China expire, an industry group said in a letter to President Joe Biden.

The American Apparel & Footwear Association said that if the exemptions expire on March 31, China will be charged double the current tariff rate.

“Unless you act soon, these tariffs will cause irreversible damage to U.S. companies and their U.S. workers at a time when we are all working to jumpstart the economy,” Steve Lamar, president and CEO of the group, said in the letter to Biden.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.